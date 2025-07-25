HSIA limits accompanying visitor's numbers from Sunday

Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) authority has announced new entry restrictions, limiting the number of accompanying persons per passenger in a move to improve traffic flow and strengthen security within the airport premises.

Starting from Sunday, a maximum of two individuals will be permitted to accompany or receive a passenger at the Departure Driveway and Arrival Canopy areas of the airport.

According to an official notification issued by the HSIA authority on Friday, the measure has been taken to ensure smooth passenger movement, prevent traffic congestion, and enhance overall security.

"All visitors to the airport are requested to move in an orderly manner and cooperate with the authorities," it said.

The HSIA authority urged passengers and their companions to comply with the new directive in the interest of ensuring a safe and efficient airport environment.