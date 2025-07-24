Thursday, July 24, 2025

Air force coordination cell formed for treatment of jet crash injured

The death toll from the incident has risen to 31

Logo of ISPR. Photo: Collected
Update : 24 Jul 2025, 09:27 PM

Bangladesh Air Force has formed a coordination cell for providing treatment facilities to the jet crash injured.

The coordination cell was formed at the National Burn Institute (Room No 811, Cell: 01769993558) and the Combined Military Hospital (CMH), Dhaka (Cell: 01815912617), said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) release Thursday.

The death toll from the tragic military aircraft crash into Milestone School and College in Uttara has risen to 31 on Thursday afternoon.

Besides, 56 victims are undergoing treatment at different hospitals- 44 at the Burn Institute, 21 at Dhaka CMH, one at Kuwait Bangladesh Friendship Government Hospital, one at Shaheed Monsur Ali Medical College Hospital, and one at Uttara Adhunik Medical College Hospital.

The government on Thursday morning published the identities of the victims who were killed and injured in the BAF aircraft crash.

 

