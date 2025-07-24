Milestone tragedy: Psychiatrist’s insights on PTSD symptoms and recovery

Who is at risk of PTSD after the Milestone tragedy?

In the case of major accidents, those directly present at the scene, professionals or volunteers involved in rescue efforts, and those who lost family or friends are all at risk of developing post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

However, nowadays there is another form of direct exposure: social media. Here, these traumatic experiences are repeatedly presented in almost real-life detail.

Thorough descriptions of the accident scene, along with some unnecessary and sensational additions on TV or social media, can affect people from afar as well. That said, not everyone involved in the same incident will develop PTSD.

Then who is at greater risk of PTSD?

People of all ages can suffer from PTSD, but the risk is highest in children and adolescents. Sadly, in the Milestone incident, most of those affected were children and adolescents. About 80% of burn-injured children and teens may develop PTSD. These symptoms may show up even one to two years later.

In adults, the PTSD incidence rate is about 30%. Those who develop physical disabilities, suffer brain injuries, have pre-existing mental health conditions, recently faced significant stress, or possess certain personality traits are also at higher risk. Many teachers, school staff, and guardians from the Milestone incident are at extreme risk as well.

When do PTSD symptoms start to appear?

PTSD symptoms can begin to appear just a week after the incident. However, they may also manifest even 30 years later.

What kinds of effects or symptoms may occur?

Memory repetition: Recurrent mental replaying of the traumatic event; objects or sounds linked to the incident (like clothes, pictures, the date, the school bell) may trigger flashbacks.





Recurrent mental replaying of the traumatic event; objects or sounds linked to the incident (like clothes, pictures, the date, the school bell) may trigger flashbacks. Avoidance: Parents may be afraid to send children to school, children may be too scared to attend, and even asking another child to study may induce fear in the parent.





Parents may be afraid to send children to school, children may be too scared to attend, and even asking another child to study may induce fear in the parent. Nightmares: Intense fear, waking up in panic, repeated physical trembling.





Intense fear, waking up in panic, repeated physical trembling. Forgetfulness: Occasional memory lapses or complete dissociation — forgetting one’s name, address, identity, or even details about one’s parents.





Occasional memory lapses or complete dissociation — forgetting one’s name, address, identity, or even details about one’s parents. Other signs: Irritability in children, deep depression, and insomnia in adults.

If these symptoms persist for over a month and disrupt daily life, it is diagnosed as PTSD.

What steps should be taken for recovery?

In such accidents, immediate mental health support is essential, which we call “Psychological First Aid.” The necessary steps include:

Moving affected individuals to a safe space as quickly as possible.





Ensuring timely and proper treatment for physical and brain injuries. Unhealed physical wounds exacerbate psychological pain. If oxygen supply to the brain is insufficient, memory confusion worsens, and treating PTSD symptoms becomes more complex.





Allowing victims to reunite with loved ones. This is crucial; many affected are children. If they do not get to see their parents or guardians, their fear will not subside.

After such incidents, people may express a range of emotions, including extreme anger, questioning their existence, or feeling helpless. Dismissing these emotions can worsen the situation. One must address and respond to them with empathy.

(For example, a teenager who witnessed a sibling burn, rescued someone else, or recovered a burnt body, may suddenly break down crying or lash out in blame. They must be allowed to do so. Preventing this is harmful.)

As journalists or social media influencers, repeatedly recording or broadcasting such emotional outbursts is not empathetic behavior. At this moment, attentively listening to someone's pain is essential.

A non-empathetic environment, crowds, and loud noises only increase panic. Therefore, children, teachers, staff, guardians, fire service personnel, and eyewitnesses should all be kept away from unnecessary crowds and loud disturbances. Children, in particular, may start trembling at any loud sound. A calm environment must be ensured.

How much does social media influence PTSD?

In today’s world, social media has become so overwhelming that many of us unknowingly increase others’ psychological suffering. For instance, the image of a severely burned child walking, just seeing that left many parents deeply pained.

What is more upsetting is that in such a horrifying moment, the child merely became a subject for photography. No one was seen embracing the child or holding their hand. This lack of dignity deeply wounds the human psyche.

As a psychiatrist, I have advised many parents to stay away from social media for a while.

Any message for parents and loved ones?

Sometimes, the greatest comfort in grief is silence. A six- or seven-year-old child may not fully grasp the horrors of death. Similarly, a child in excruciating pain may not even understand that they are about to die.

Alongside medical treatment, trying to comfort the child can help ease some of the pain. Some parents may just need someone to silently sit beside them, hold their hand, and listen attentively as they recall their lost child.

At this time, empathy is deeply needed. Many parents may feel anxious or guilty while spending time with their surviving children or carrying out daily tasks after the incident. But adapting and moving forward is important, because that is what life requires.

Help children maintain a normal routine. Use storytelling or family activities to express grief in empathetic ways. Keep praying according to your faith. And if you feel the need to cry, do so quietly in a private, safe space.