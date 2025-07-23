Access restricted for journalists at Milestone campus

The main gate of Milestone School and College in Uttara, Dhaka, remained closed from Wednesday morning, following Monday’s tragic military aircraft crash, limiting entry to journalists, curious onlookers, and the general public.

A security guard stationed at the main entrance told Dhaka Tribune that only members of law enforcement agencies and authorized guardians were being allowed to enter the premises.

When members of the public and students attempted to access the damaged classrooms via a rear staircase to view the crash site, security personnel intervened. Exchanges between security staff and journalists were also observed during the day.

As with the previous day, crowds gathered in front of the institution from early morning. Students, parents, and local residents tried to take photographs and videos of the crash site through gaps in the school gate.

However, teachers and staff members were seen entering the campus without any hindrance.

Asked about the restrictions, Russell Mallik, a lecturer in the Bangla Department of Milestone School and College, told Dhaka Tribune that the closure had been communicated internally on the day of the crash.

“It was announced in our internal group that the school would remain closed for three days. Yesterday, entry was open to everyone, including journalists. But from today, access has been restricted, and police have been deployed for security,” he said.

He added: “The media collected all necessary information, photos and footage yesterday. Today, there is nothing new.”

He further added: “Since we are preparing to resume classes from Sunday, repair work has begun in the burnt classrooms. We do not want students to carry fear in their minds. That’s why the rooms are being refurbished.”

A couple from Mirpur said they had come to see the institution and the classrooms after watching many videos of the crash online, but had to return without entering due to the closed gate.

Police officer Shamim, stationed outside the school grounds, said: “We have clear instructions—entry is not permitted for journalists or members of the public.”