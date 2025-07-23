Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Unesco, DU launch youth drive to safeguard intangible heritage

The special lecture at DU urged youth to preserve intangible cultural heritage amid growing threats from globalization

Unesco ICHCAP and DU Anthropology held the "2025 ICH Youth Network Special Lecture" on Monday, July 21, 2025, to engage youth in heritage preservation. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 23 Jul 2025, 10:54 AM

As a significant step towards the preservation of the world's cultural heritage, the "2025 ICH Youth Network Special Lecture" was held at the University of Dhaka on Monday.

The primary aim of this special lecture was to raise awareness among young students regarding the conservation of intangible cultural heritage.

This initiative was organized jointly by Unesco ICHCAP and the Department of Anthropology at the University of Dhaka, with the goal of fostering a deeper connection to cultural heritage among the new generation and ensuring the active participation of youth as custodians of intangible cultural heritage.

The core concepts encompassed within intangible cultural heritage include the beliefs, customs, performances, social festivals, craftsmanship, traditional knowledge and environmental practices that are integral to a community's identity and cultural legacy. 

Such traditions are passed down from generation to generation, maintaining social cohesion and cultural continuity within societies.

However, speakers at the event argued that the rapid effects of globalization have posed a threat to many of these traditions, making the awareness and involvement of young people in their preservation more crucial than ever.

The event was attended by Prof Dr Mamun Ahmed, pro-vice chancellor of the University of Dhaka, Prof Dr Tayeubur Rahman, dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, distinguished faculty members of the Department of Anthropology, representatives from Unesco ICHCAP; officials from Unesco Bangladesh and other prominent personalities.

During the program, three ICH experts from Unesco's Dhaka office, ICHCAP and the University of Dhaka shared their experiences, perspectives and future plans, aiming to inspire the youth to engage actively in the preservation of cultural heritage.

Currently, Dr Saifur Rashid, professor of Anthropology at the University of Dhaka and the founder of the "2025 ICH Youth Network," is representing Dhaka University as a member of the Bureau (APHEN-ICH, ICHCAP) of 48 countries in the Asia-Pacific region, which is a three-member body under Unesco.

He said that multiple initiatives are being undertaken within the Department of Anthropology to advance the education and research of intangible cultural heritage (ICH) and to preserve cultural heritage.

These include the establishment of a Visual Anthropology Laboratory, a Visual Anthropology Club and an ICH Youth Club.

Additionally, a three-year research project is being conducted in collaboration with Unesco-ICHCAP (South Korea).

Furthermore, he mentioned that the department is preparing to organize an international conference on cultural heritage next year.

There are also plans to collaborate with other universities in Bangladesh, involving young university students, to work towards the preservation of cultural heritage.

