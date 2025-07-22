Advisers forced to retreat into Milestone amid student protest

Two government advisers were forced to return inside the campus of Milestone School and College in Uttara on Tuesday after facing loud protests from students mourning the victims of Monday’s tragic plane crash.

The incident took place in front of the institution at Diabari intersection.

Law Adviser Asif Nazrul and Education Adviser CR Abrar had arrived at the college around 10:30am to inspect the crash site where a Bangladesh Air Force F-7 BGI training aircraft had gone down the previous day.

After a four-and-a-half-hour visit, the advisers attempted to leave the premises but were confronted by a large group of students chanting slogans and blocking their way. The advisers were compelled to return inside the college building.

Protesters gathered outside the college gates, shouted various slogans, demanding accountability and swift action from authorities.

Law enforcement personnel have since taken up positions in front of the campus to maintain order.

The protest comes in the wake of Monday’s devastating incident when the Bangladesh Air Force training jet crashed into the Milestone School and College campus after 1pm.

According to Professor Dr Sayedur Rahman, special assistant on health affairs to the chief adviser, 27 people have been confirmed dead so far, including 25 children, one teacher, and the aircraft’s pilot. Another 78 are currently undergoing treatment at various hospitals.

However, an updated statement released later in the day by the Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate (ISPR) revised the death toll to 31, with 165 individuals reported injured.