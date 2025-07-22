Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Three students injured during clash with police at Milestone

The number of police personnel deployed at the location has been increased to ensure security

Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 22 Jul 2025, 04:33 PM

At least three students sustained head injuries during a clash between them and police on the Milestone School and College premises on Tuesday afternoon.

BBC Bangla reports that the incident involved stone-pelting and chase-and-counter-chase between the two sides.

A BBC correspondent reporting from the scene confirmed that the students were hit by bricks allegedly thrown by fellow students aiming at the police.

He also reported that the injured were being taken to hospital for treatment.

The chief adviser’s press secretary, along with the advisers for education and law ministries, and the entire press wing, remained confined inside the Milestone School and College building for over two hours amid the unrest.

In light of the situation, the number of police personnel deployed at the location has been increased to ensure security.

Milestone College Plane Crash
