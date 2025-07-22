Milestone students withdraw blockade after assurance of demands being met

Students of Milestone School and College have withdrawn their blockade after receiving assurances that their demands will be fulfilled.

However, at the time of writing, Law Adviser Asif Nazrul, Education Adviser Professor Dr CR Abrar, and Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam were still present inside Building No 5 of the college.

Around 2:45pm on Tuesday, the students began to leave after lifting the blockade. They stated that they were given assurances regarding their demands, which is why they were returning.

Earlier, at around 2pm, standing below Building No 5, Asif Nazrul addressed the students.

He said: “We completely agree with your demands. The points you have raised are entirely reasonable. On behalf of the government, we assure you that all your demands will be met. We have rushed here as guardians to express our sympathy. Your demands will be accepted. The true condition of the innocent students who lost their lives will certainly be made public. The actual number of those martyred and injured will be disclosed.”

However, when the students rejected his statement, he went back inside the building. Shortly after, tensions rose among the students. During that time, bricks and stones were thrown, damaging the glass windows on the second floor of Building No 5. Additionally, three students were injured.

On Monday afternoon, a training aircraft crashed at the Milestone School and College campus in the Diabari area of Uttara, Dhaka, resulted in the deaths of 31 people so far, according to a press release issued on Tuesday noon by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

A total of 165 others have been injured and are receiving treatment at various hospitals.