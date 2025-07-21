Monday, July 21, 2025

Brother of former BAF pilot calls for probe into Milestone jet crash

A decade ago, Squadron Leader Shafayat Sarwar lost his life succumbing to his burn injuries from a tragic MI-17 helicopter crash at BAF Base Zahurul Haque, Chittagong

The wreckage of the Bangladesh Air Force FT-7 BGI fighter jet lies at the Milestone School and College in Diabari, Uttara, after the aircraft crashed following a mechanical fault shortly after take-off on Monday, July 21, 2025. Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune
21 Jul 2025

Md Rubaiyath Sarwar, the brother of deceased Squadron Leader Shafayat Sarwar, urged the government on Monday to undertake a thorough and transparent investigation into the crash of the Bangladesh Air Force F-7BGI aircraft at Milestone School and College, which claimed at least 20 lives, including the pilot, Flight Lieutenant Towkir Islam Sagar.

“We cannot and should not make any speculations,” Rubaiyath told Dhaka Tribune.

Squadron Leader Shafayat Sarwar

Highlighting the high rate of fatalities in recent years, he requested the government to take appropriate measures and explain these measures to the people of Bangladesh to ensure an accountable response to the tragic incident.

Measurable actions should be taken and the findings must be made public, Rubaiyath added.

A decade ago, Squadron Leader Shafayat Sarwar lost his life succumbing to his burn injuries from a tragic MI-17 helicopter crash at BAF Base Zahurul Haque, Chittagong.

The BAF posthumously awarded Shafayat the Biman Bahini Padak for his service and efforts.

Besides, the government named a section of Chittagong's Airport Road after him.

