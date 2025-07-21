Liza Begum was desperately pleading for help on Monday to find her son, Saad Salauddin, an eight-year-old third-grade student at Milestone School and College.

"Please help me to find my son. I cannot find him anywhere. Where and how can I find him? Please, someone tell me. Take me to my son."

Saad has been missing since the tragic crash of an air force jet on the school premises earlier in the day.