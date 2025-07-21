Liza Begum was desperately pleading for help on Monday to find her son, Saad Salauddin, an eight-year-old third-grade student at Milestone School and College.
"Please help me to find my son. I cannot find him anywhere. Where and how can I find him? Please, someone tell me. Take me to my son."
Saad has been missing since the tragic crash of an air force jet on the school premises earlier in the day.
Liza said: "After the plane crash, I could not find my son. Before this crash, I had been waiting for him in front of his school gate, because their school ends around 2am. At that moment, we suddenly heard a loud noise and heard children crying within a few seconds. Many children came out but I could not find my son.
“Now I am at CMH (Combined Military Hospital). There are six bodies here from Milestone School and College. I am going to see them. If I cannot find my son here, I will head to the burn unit at Dhaka Medical [College Hospital].”
Six student bodies at CMH
The Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka has received six bodies belonging to students of Uttara’s Milestone School and College, aged between 8 to 10 years old, hospital authorities confirmed.
Two of the students have already been identified.
Among them are third-grade students Nusrat Jahan Anika, 10, and Humaira, 10.
The remaining four were yet to be identified when the report was filed.