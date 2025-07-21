Parents of pilot killed in Uttara jet crash flown to Dhaka

The Bangladesh Air Force flew the family of Flight Lieutenant Towkir Islam Sagar, who had died in a training jet crash at Milestone School and College in Dhaka's Uttara, to Dhaka by aircraft on Monday afternoon.

Meanwhile, neighbours and relatives gathered in front of the Rajshahi home of Towkir. Many broke down in tears upon hearing the news of his death.

Towkir’s family have been living in rented accommodation in Rajshahi’s Upashahar area for nearly 25 years.

Their current residence, named “Ashroy”, is House No 223, located in Sector 3 of Upashahar.

Towkir’s father Tohurul Islam, mother Saleha Khatun, and sister Brishti Khatun live there.

Towkir’s uncle Rafiqul Islam, who was present outside the house, said a RAB vehicle arrived in the afternoon to take Tohurul Islam, Saleha Khatun, Brishti Khatun, Brishti’s husband Tuhin Islam, and another uncle Mohammad Ali to Shah Makhdum Airport, Rajshahi.

From there, the Bangladesh Air Force transported them to Dhaka.

Towkir’s wife resides in a government quarter in Dhaka.

Rafiqul said: “I have never seen such a good-natured boy. I never imagined we would lose him like this.”

Relatives said that Towkir’s father, originally from Chapainawabganj, works in import-export and has been based in Rajshahi for 25 years.

Towkir studied up to grade six at Rajshahi New Government Laboratory School before enrolling in grade seven at Pabna Cadet College as part of its 34th batch.

After completing his HSC there in 2016, he joined the Bangladesh Air Force.

He married about a year ago. His wife is a lecturer at Brac University.

Towkir had one sibling—his younger sister Brishti, currently a third-year medical student at Islami Bank Medical College in Rajshahi.

His former instructor from Pabna Cadet College, Mostak Ahmed, visited the family home after hearing the news.

“He was exceptionally talented, friendly, and calm. He has been on my mind all day. He knew how to show affection to juniors and respect to elders,” he said.