Child missing after Uttara jet crash reunited with father after agonizing wait

A child, Sayer, went missing after the Milestone School and College aircraft crash on Monday but was found safe in his classroom after nearly three hours, creating an emotional atmosphere as his father was reunited with him.

During the tragic crash of a Bangladesh Air Force training jet at Milestone School and College in Dhaka’s Uttara, Sayer, the son of Prothom Alo Special Correspondent Selim Zahid, was reported missing for several hours.

At around 4pm, Selim Zahid wrote on Facebook: “I still cannot find my son Sayer. He was at the Milestone main campus—right where the aircraft crashed.”

Nearly three hours later, in the evening, Sayer was found.

Confirming the news himself, Selim Zahid said: “Alhamdulillah. After nearly three hours of waiting and anxiety, I have found my son. He was in his classroom, hiding in fear and panic.”

He added: “Immediately after the incident, he could not be located. Later, with the help of rescuers, he was brought out of the classroom and taken to the hospital.”

As the crash occurred directly in front of the educational institution, students witnessed the horrifying event up close.

Many were overwhelmed with fear and locked themselves inside classrooms for safety.

Sayer, too, hid inside his classroom in sheer panic following the deafening sound of the crash.

Rescuers eventually located him there and transported him to Bangladesh Medical College Hospital, where his father was finally reunited with him.

Selim said: “He was inside the classroom when the aircraft crashed. The loud impact terrified him, and he remained trapped inside the room. Rescuers later found him and took him to the hospital. He is safe now.”

According to available information, Sayer is physically unharmed but remains mentally shaken by the traumatic experience.

The crash took place in the afternoon at Milestone College, triggering panic across the area.