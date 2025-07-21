Monday, July 21, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Child missing after Uttara jet crash reunited with father after agonizing wait

He was in the classroom during the crash, frightened by the impact and trapped until rescuers found and took him to the hospital

A child, Sayer, went missing during the Milestone School and College aircraft crash but was found safe in his classroom after nearly three hours, creating an emotional atmosphere as his father was reunited with him. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 21 Jul 2025, 06:48 PM

A child, Sayer, went missing after the Milestone School and College aircraft crash on Monday but was found safe in his classroom after nearly three hours, creating an emotional atmosphere as his father was reunited with him.

During the tragic crash of a Bangladesh Air Force training jet at Milestone School and College in Dhaka’s Uttara, Sayer, the son of Prothom Alo Special Correspondent Selim Zahid, was reported missing for several hours.

At around 4pm, Selim Zahid wrote on Facebook: “I still cannot find my son Sayer. He was at the Milestone main campus—right where the aircraft crashed.”

Nearly three hours later, in the evening, Sayer was found.

Confirming the news himself, Selim Zahid said: “Alhamdulillah. After nearly three hours of waiting and anxiety, I have found my son. He was in his classroom, hiding in fear and panic.”

He added: “Immediately after the incident, he could not be located. Later, with the help of rescuers, he was brought out of the classroom and taken to the hospital.”

As the crash occurred directly in front of the educational institution, students witnessed the horrifying event up close.

Many were overwhelmed with fear and locked themselves inside classrooms for safety.

Sayer, too, hid inside his classroom in sheer panic following the deafening sound of the crash.

Rescuers eventually located him there and transported him to Bangladesh Medical College Hospital, where his father was finally reunited with him.

Selim said: “He was inside the classroom when the aircraft crashed. The loud impact terrified him, and he remained trapped inside the room. Rescuers later found him and took him to the hospital. He is safe now.”

According to available information, Sayer is physically unharmed but remains mentally shaken by the traumatic experience.

The crash took place in the afternoon at Milestone College, triggering panic across the area.

Topics:

Missing PeopleMilestone College Plane Crash
Read More

Uttara jet crash: Victims' bodies to be handed over to families after identification

ISPR: High-level panel to probe Uttara jet crash

BNP leaders visit Uttara jet crash site, Fakhrul goes to burn institute

ISPR: Pilot tried to steer jet away from populated areas before fatal crash

Emergency contact numbers released for missing students in Uttara plane crash

Blood donation sought at burn institute following Uttara plane crash

Latest News

Troubled NBFIs in BB’s liquidation target

Uttara jet crash: Victims' bodies to be handed over to families after identification

ISPR: High-level panel to probe Uttara jet crash

BNP leaders visit Uttara jet crash site, Fakhrul goes to burn institute

ISPR: Pilot tried to steer jet away from populated areas before fatal crash

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
Document
img img img img img img img img img img img img img

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x