Monday, July 21, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
BAF pilot critically injured in Uttara aircraft crash

Flight Lt Toukir, the pilot, had completed a dual flight earlier in the day and was attempting his first solo mission

File image of Flight Lieutenant Toukir Islam Sagar. Photo: Collected
Update : 21 Jul 2025, 05:36 PM

A Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) training aircraft crashed into Milestone School and College in Dhaka’s Uttara area on Monday, critically injuring the pilot, Flight Lieutenant Toukir Islam Sagar.

Initial speculation suggested that the young pilot had died, but sources in the air force told Dhaka Tribune that he was still alive when emergency responders rescued him.

“His pulse was detected. He was flown by an MI-17 helicopter to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) and admitted to the CCU,” said a BAF officer, requesting anonymity.

Neither the air force nor any law enforcement agency has officially declared him dead as of the time of filing this report.

According to the BAF official, Toukir had completed a dual flight earlier that day and was attempting his first solo mission.

“Shortly after take-off, the aircraft became unresponsive. It stalled mid-air, and he lost control. The tower urged him to eject, but the plane was flying too low for a safe ejection. He was trying to manage the emergency until the end. Tragically, the aircraft crashed,” the officer told this correspondent. 

“Toukir was still in the cockpit when the plane went down,” added the air official.

The fighter jet involved in the crash was an F-7BGI, a Chinese-made aircraft primarily used for training and light combat roles.

Bangladesh Air Force (BAF)Milestone College Plane Crash
