Uttara jet crash: Asif Nazrul, Farooki visit burn institute to check on injured

At least 50 people were admitted to the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, though the number of injured may rise further

Crowd in front of the Burn Institute. Photo : Bangla Tribune
Update : 21 Jul 2025, 04:37 PM

Following the crash of a training aircraft inside the Milestone School and College campus in Uttara's Diabari area on Monday, Law Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul and Cultural Affairs Adviser Mostofa Sarwar Farooki visited the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka to inquire about the condition of the injured.

Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam also visited the hospital to see the victims.

The crash occurred around school dismissal time, according to eyewitnesses.

At least 50 people were admitted to the institute, though the number of injured may rise further, sources say.

Around 3pm, an on-duty resident physician briefed journalists and said: "We have not yet determined the extent of burns each patient has sustained. At the moment, we are focusing primarily on providing emergency treatment."

 

Milestone College Plane Crash
