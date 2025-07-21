Monday, July 21, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Metro service halts at Farmgate station, resumes after few minutes

Train halted at Farmgate due to mechanical glitch

File photo of a metro station. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 21 Jul 2025, 11:07 AM

A metro rail train from Uttara came to an abrupt halt at Dhaka’s Farmgate station around 9:20am on Monday, causing brief disruption to service.

Passengers disembarked after the train stopped, but it resumed operations within five to six minutes, officials said.

Mohammad Ahsanullah Sharifi, deputy project director and spokesperson of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), told media that the train had stopped at Farmgate due to a mechanical glitch.

“It was a temporary issue. The train resumed operation after about five minutes,” he added.

 

Metro Rail
