DU students protest plan to set up UN Human Rights Office in Dhaka

Several Dhaka University students, under the banner of Bikkhubdho Shikkharthibrindo, which roughly translates to agitated students, held a demonstration at the Raju Memorial Sculpture on campus on Sunday, opposing the interim government's reported plans to establish a United Nations Human Rights Office in Dhaka.

The protesters outlined four primary objections: potential threats to national sovereignty, risks to fundamental social and religious principles, possible harm to Bangladesh’s global reputation, and anticipated pressure to limit or abolish capital punishment.

In a statement released during the rally, the protesting students argued that a UN Human Rights Office would interfere in domestic affairs and weaken Bangladesh’s foreign policy autonomy.

They alleged that the office’s involvement could fuel instability in the Chittagong Hill Tracts by empowering separatist and militant groups in the region.

The students also claimed that the office’s presence could support what they described as efforts to redraw South Asia’s borders through the formation of a "Zionist-Christian state."

They asserted that the UN Human Rights Office advocates for the rights and recognition of LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer) individuals and sex workers, issues that the students said contradict Bangladesh’s religious beliefs, social values, and existing laws.

The demonstrators expressed concern that the office would pressure the government to incorporate such topics into educational curricula at schools, colleges, and madrasas, including institutions like Dhaka University.

They additionally claimed that countries hosting UN human rights offices often suffer reputational damage on the international stage.

According to the protesters, establishing such an office in Bangladesh would place both the country and Bangladeshi citizens abroad in a diplomatically uncomfortable position.

“UN human rights offices are usually set up in war-torn or highly unstable countries,” their statement read. “But Bangladesh is not in such a condition.”

The students further alleged that the office would lobby the government to abolish the death penalty for serious crimes such as rape and murder—punishments that are currently permitted under Bangladesh’s legal framework.

They warned that such actions could embolden criminals and deprive victims of justice.

According to the students, the operations of a UN Human Rights Office would cause widespread disruption, particularly in the education sector.

This is why we have taken to the streets, they said.

The group called on the government to immediately withdraw any agreements or arrangements related to the proposed establishment of the UN Human Rights Office in Dhaka.