Rapid Pass now accepted on Hatirjheel circular route buses

BRTC buses on the Motijheel–Shibbari route also brought under the service

Rapid Pass. Photo: Collected
Update : 20 Jul 2025, 07:31 PM

Fare collection through Rapid Pass cards officially began on the circular bus service in Dhaka’s Hatirjheel area on Sunday.

In addition, the service has also been introduced on 10 BRTC buses operating between Motijheel and Shibbari in Gazipur.

The Rapid Pass system was inaugurated at the FDC counter of the Hatirjheel circular bus service by Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, adviser for the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges.

Passengers can now use Rapid Pass cards on circular buses, much like they do on the metro rail.

Speaking at the event, Dhaka Transport Coordination Authority (DTCA) Executive Director Neelima Akhter said: “As part of the initiative to implement fare collection across all public transport via Rapid Pass cards, we have introduced the system on the Hatirjheel circular bus route.

"The same card can be used on the metro rail and other modes of public transport. There is no scope for charging more than the government-approved fare. The issues of carrying cash and change are also eliminated.”

She added: “Rapid Pass cards will be available at all counters of the Hatirjheel circular bus service. They can also be collected from all branches of Dutch-Bangla Bank and all metro rail stations.”

Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan
