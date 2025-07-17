Thursday, July 17, 2025

Section

Dhaka Tribune
Dhaka among top 20 cities with poor air quality on Thursday morning

Dhaka’s air was classified as moderate, referring to a light health threat

File photo of Dhaka air pollution. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 17 Jul 2025, 11:41 AM

Dhaka, the overcrowded capital city of Bangladesh, ranked 20th on the list of cities with the worst air quality, with an AQI score of 82 at 10:25am on Thursday.

Dhaka’s air was classified as moderate, referring to a light health threat, according to the AQI index.

When the AQI value for particle pollution is between 50 and 100, air quality is considered moderate, usually sensitive individuals should consider limiting prolonged outdoor exertion, between 101 and 150, air quality is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, between 150 and 200 is unhealthy, between 201 and 300 is said to be very unhealthy, while a reading of 301+ is considered hazardous, posing serious health risks to residents.

Egypt’s Cairo, Dubai of the United Arab Emirates, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s Kinshasa cities occupied the first, second, and third spots on the list, with AQI scores of 220, 164, and 161, respectively.

The AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, informs people how clean or polluted the air of a certain city is and what associated health effects might be a concern for them.

The AQI in Bangladesh is based on five pollutants: particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2, and ozone.

Dhaka has long been grappling with air pollution issues. Its air quality usually turns unhealthy in winter and improves during the monsoon.

Per the World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution kills an estimated seven million people worldwide every year, mainly due to increased mortality from stroke, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer, and acute respiratory infections.

Topics:

Air PollutionAir Quality Index (AQI)
