DMP: Sohag killed over business feud tied to Haji Selim’s nephew

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) on Wednesday said the brutal murder of Old Dhaka scrap trader Lal Chand alias Sohag was the result of a business feud linked to operations involving Pillu commissioner, a nephew of Haji Selim.

Additional Commissioner of the DMP SN Md Nazrul Islam said that the police, during the investigation into the Sohag murder case, found a personal and business rivalry.

Sohag was involved in the business of stolen wire of Palli Bidyut Samity under the shelter of Pillu commissioner, a nephew of Haji Selim, during the time of the previous government, Nazrul said.

DMP Commissioner Sheikh Md Sajjat Ali, in a press briefing at the DMP Media Centre, said that all the killers of Sohag would be brought to book immediately and exemplary punishment will be ensured to stop the recurrence of such heinous crime.

He said Md Rizwan Uddin Ovi, 31, another accused of the Sohag killing case, has been arrested from Patuakhali.

With the arrest of Ovi, police have so far arrested nine persons for their involvement in the killing, and the rest of the accused would be arrested soon, the Commissioner added.

He added: “Recently, another group of local youths got involved in the same business side by side with Sohag, and business rivalry erupted from there”.

The DMP Commissioner further said that In-charge of Chalk Bazar Police Outpost Ms Darwar caught one Mahbub and Mahin from the spot, and the rest people were arrested later from different parts of the country.

He said that misleading information regarding the first information report (FIR) of the killing has been circulated through social and mass media.

A copy of the FIR has been circulated on social media, that had been refurnished later by the elder sister of the victim Manjuara Begum where finally 19 people were made accused, the commissioner added.

Lal Chand alias Sohag, a scrap trader, was brutally murdered by a group of miscreants near gate number-3 of the Mitford Hospital on July 9 last.