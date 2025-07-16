NCP activists begin leaving Shahbagh following Nahid’s call

Nahid Islam, the central convener of the National Citizen Party (NCP), has called for an end to the Shahbagh blockade that was being held in protest against the alleged attack on the party’s central leaders in Gopalganj by Awami League activists and supporters.

Following his announcement, NCP leaders and activists have begun leaving the area.

Alongside them, activists from the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement and the Bangladesh Democratic Student Council have also withdrawn the blockade, announcing that their movement would continue in other forms.

At around 6pm on Wednesday, it was observed on the ground that after Nahid Islam’s declaration, NCP leaders and activists were slowly vacating Shahbagh and moving to nearby locations. However, they maintained that the movement would persist.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Democratic Student Council and Anti-Discrimination Student Movement have both lifted their blockades. Members and supporters of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement also left Shahbagh after announcing a press conference to address current issues and the demands of the July Charter.

With the blockade withdrawn, vehicular movement in the Shahbagh area has resumed.