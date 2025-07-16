Shahbagh blockaded in protest of attack on NCP leaders in Gopalganj

In protest of the attack on National Citizen Party (NCP) leaders in Gopalganj by Awami League supporters centring the party’s July March program, the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, Bangladesh Democratic Students' Council, National Citizen Party, and students have jointly blockaded the Shahbagh intersection.

At around 5pm on Wednesday, NCP activists along with students and members of the public, gathered at Shahbagh intersection in the capital, bringing vehicular movement to a standstill. The demonstration caused severe traffic congestion in the surrounding areas.

Sohel Rana, joint member secretary of the Bangladesh Democratic Students’ Council, said: “This is not a political movement. Students and citizens have taken position at Shahbagh in protest of the Awami terrorists’ attack on July fighters in Gopalganj. NCP and other student organizations' activists are also present here.”

The unrest began earlier in the day following an NCP meeting held in Gopalganj.

On the way back from the event, NCP's motorcade was attacked by individuals alleged to be leaders and activists of the banned Awami League and its student wing, the Chhatra League.

This provoked violent confrontations, during which police and army personnel resorted to firing shots to control the deteriorating law and order situation.