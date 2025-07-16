Thursday, July 17, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

DU vice-chancellor meets Yunus

Vice-Chancellor Dr Niaz Ahmed Khan briefed the chief adviser on the significant progress of the election commission formed for Ducsu elections, the overall security situation on the university campus, educational and research activities, progress of various development projects, and recent measures taken for student welfare

Professor Dr Niaz Ahmed Khan, vice-chancellor of Dhaka University, met with Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus on Tuesday evening, July 15, 2025 at the state guest house Jamuna. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 16 Jul 2025, 10:56 AM

Professor Dr Niaz Ahmed Khan, vice-chancellor of Dhaka University, met with Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus on Tuesday evening at the state guest house Jamuna. 

The vice-chancellor held this meeting with the chief adviser as part of regular briefings on the university's overall affairs.

During the meeting, Vice-Chancellor Dr Niaz Ahmed Khan briefed the chief adviser on the significant progress of the election commission formed for Ducsu elections, the overall security situation on the university campus, educational and research activities, progress of various development projects, and recent measures taken for student welfare.

The vice-chancellor also sought the chief adviser's cooperation in expediting work on major projects awaiting Ecnec approval, including the construction of various halls and facilities at the university. 

Additionally, he requested the chief adviser's support for increasing government funding to make the university's research programs more dynamic and robust.

The vice-chancellor invited the chief adviser to attend Dhaka University's upcoming convocation.

Yunus expressed satisfaction with the university's overall situation, including developments in education and research, and assured the VC of all possible cooperation for the advancement of the university's educational and research activities.

Topics:

Muhammad YunusDucsu ElectionDhaka University (DU)
Read More

Yunus: Let us move forward towards building new Bangladesh with spirit of July

Govt: Yunus does not want to be declared 'national reformer'

World Bank VP meets CA, praises interim govt's economic steps

Cultural program commemorates July mass uprising at Shaheed Minar

Prof Yunus: Youths need to be equipped with entrepreneurial, technical skills in AI-era

HC issues rule on recognizing Yunus as 'national reformer,' uprising victims as 'national martyrs'

Latest News

Root: Incredible Stokes put body on line for England

Yamal takes iconic Barcelona number 10 shirt

Bellingham set to miss three months after shoulder surgery

Violence at Gopalganj NCP rally claims lives, curfew imposed

Liverpool eye blockbuster $160m bid for Newcastle's Isak

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
Document
img img img img img img img img img img img img img

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x