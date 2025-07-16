DU vice-chancellor meets Yunus

Professor Dr Niaz Ahmed Khan, vice-chancellor of Dhaka University, met with Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus on Tuesday evening at the state guest house Jamuna.

The vice-chancellor held this meeting with the chief adviser as part of regular briefings on the university's overall affairs.

During the meeting, Vice-Chancellor Dr Niaz Ahmed Khan briefed the chief adviser on the significant progress of the election commission formed for Ducsu elections, the overall security situation on the university campus, educational and research activities, progress of various development projects, and recent measures taken for student welfare.

The vice-chancellor also sought the chief adviser's cooperation in expediting work on major projects awaiting Ecnec approval, including the construction of various halls and facilities at the university.

Additionally, he requested the chief adviser's support for increasing government funding to make the university's research programs more dynamic and robust.

The vice-chancellor invited the chief adviser to attend Dhaka University's upcoming convocation.

Yunus expressed satisfaction with the university's overall situation, including developments in education and research, and assured the VC of all possible cooperation for the advancement of the university's educational and research activities.