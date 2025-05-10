DMP bans rallies near CA’s residence, adjacent areas

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) on Saturday imposed a ban on public gatherings, processions and rallies in the areas adjacent to the secretariat and State Guest House Jamuna, the official residence of the chief adviser.

The restriction has been enforced under Section 29 of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police Ordinance, 1976, citing the need to maintain public order and safety of the chief adviser, said a public notice issued by DMP Commissioner Sheikh Md Sazzat Ali.

“The ban will remain in force until further notice,” the notice said.

The areas under the restriction include Hotel Intercontinental intersection, Kakrail intersection, Officers’ Club intersection and Minto Road.