Saturday, May 10, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

DMP bans rallies near CA’s residence, adjacent areas

The areas under the restriction include Hotel Intercontinental intersection, Kakrail intersection, Officers’ Club intersection and Minto Road

File image: A general view of the State Guest House Jamuna. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Update : 10 May 2025, 03:01 PM

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) on Saturday imposed a ban on public gatherings, processions and rallies in the areas adjacent to the secretariat and State Guest House Jamuna, the official residence of the chief adviser.

The restriction has been enforced under Section 29 of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police Ordinance, 1976, citing the need to maintain public order and safety of the chief adviser, said a public notice issued by DMP Commissioner Sheikh Md Sazzat Ali.

“The ban will remain in force until further notice,” the notice said.

The areas under the restriction include Hotel Intercontinental intersection, Kakrail intersection, Officers’ Club intersection and Minto Road.

Topics:

KakrailDhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP)Intercontinental Hotel
Read More

Security heightened around Jamuna amid anti-AL movement

DMP Commissioner: Necessary security measures taken ahead of Buddha Purnima

Kalabagan police station OC, 2 SIs suspended

DMP issues instructions for commuters ahead of Khaleda Zia's homecoming

DMP files 3,165 cases against traffic rule violations

Rickshaw puller, passenger sentenced to jail for obstructing traffic police in Dhaka

Latest News

India, Pakistan launch multiple attacks as US warns against miscalculation

Train services to southern region resume after 15hrs

BSF returns 9 detained Bangladeshis from India

5 including ex-lawmaker, upazila chairman detained in Dhaka

Govt action looms against 18 private universities in Bangladesh

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x