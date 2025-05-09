Protesters block Dhaka-Mymensingh highway demanding Awami League ban

Protesters associated with the July-August movement blocked the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in the capital's Uttara on Friday evening, demanding that the Awami League be banned from the political arena.

The demonstration began around 6pm in front of the BNS Centre in Uttara, confirmed Uttara East police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Golam Mostafa.

OC Golam said: "Vehicular movement was disrupted due to the protest. Law enforcement agencies have been put on high alert to maintain control of the situation."

Earlier, at around 5:30pm, a Facebook page named “July Revolutionary Alliance” announced the blockade program in Uttara.

Reportedly, several political and social organizations, including the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, National Citizen Party (NCP), Jamaat-e-Islami, and Shibir, have been staging demonstrations in Dhaka and other districts, alleging that the Awami League government, led by Sheikh Hasina, has established fascism in the country over the past 16 years.

As evening approached, protesters began gathering in front of the BNS Centre in Uttara. Around 6pm, they first blocked the west side of the road and later the east side, staging a large demonstration.

Mahmudul Hasan, a student participating in the protest, said: “For the past 16 years, the Awami League has destroyed democracy and established a fascist regime. Today’s Uttara blockade is not a one-day event—it is part of a long struggle. Unless the Awami League is banned, good governance will never return to this country.”

Another student, Farzana Akhter, said: “We have taken to the streets to protest human rights violations, suppression of dissent, and political discrimination. We will not return home until the Awami League is banned.”

Meanwhile, a large number of police and army personnel have been deployed in Uttara due to the blockade.

Law enforcement officials said they are monitoring the situation around the clock to prevent any untoward incidents.