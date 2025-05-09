Sarjis: Final phase of movement demanding Awami League ban begins post-Jummah prayer

Sarjis Alam, the chief organizer of the National Citizen Party (NCP) for the northern region, declared on Friday that the final phase of the movement demanding the Awami League's banning is set to begin after the Jummah prayer, saying people from all walks of life across the country are united in demanding the ban.

The NCP leader made the announcement while addressing demonstrators in front of the chief adviser's residence, the State Guest House Jamuna, around 11am.

He said that any delay in banning the Awami League will not be tolerated.

The final phase of the movement is set to begin after the Jummah prayer, with top political leaders of the country expected to address a mass rally on the road in front of the InterContinental Dhaka, the NCP leader said.

Families of martyrs from the July uprising and injured will also join the rally, he said.

Other political leaders, including Rashed Prodhan, vice-president of the Jatiya Ganotantrik Party, also spoke at the event.

Meanwhile, the number of demonstrators in front of the chief adviser's residence began increasing after 10am.

Law enforcement agencies remain on high alert across the area.

The demonstrators said they will not leave until the Awami League is banned.

Earlier, at 10pm on Thursday, NCP Chief Organizer (South) Hasnat Abdullah said on Facebook that the sit-in in front of the chief adviser's residence at State Guest House Jamuna will continue until a clear roadmap for banning the Awami League is announced.

Hasnat said: “If the agenda does not include a clear declaration for banning the genocidal Awami League, we are not part of it.”