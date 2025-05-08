Ali Riaz calls for structural reforms to build accountable state

Vice Chairman of the National Consensus Commission Prof Ali Riaz said on Thursday the importance of implementing structural reforms to establish a transparent and accountable state, which he believes, will pave the way for a prosperous future for the coming generations in Bangladesh.

“If we can build an accountable state through structural transformation, future generations will consider Bangladesh an ideal place,” he said while presiding over a dialogue with Bhashani Onushari Parishad at the LD Hall of the Jatiya Sangsad.

A 15-member delegation of Bhashani Onushari Parishad, led by its chairman Sheikh Rafiqul Islam Babul, joined the talks arranged by the National Consensus Commission.

Prof Riaz said the country’s transformation can begin by forging unity similar to the past resistance against fascism. “We fought together against fascism. By forging the similar unity, we can initiate the process of change in Bangladesh.”

He said people have aspired for an accountable state for the last 53 years.

Recalling the mass uprising in July, he said, “Millions of people took to the streets and many sacrificed their lives. That was a clear message to us—that in the future, no citizen or youth of Bangladesh should have to give their life on the streets just to establish their rights.”

He expressed the hope that the political parties and forces would reach a consensus. The National Consensus Commission is playing the role of a catalyst. “Political parties and people must unite in this cause. If so, it will be for us to achieve it.”

The National Consensus Commission Vice Chairman said every political party and force fighting against fascism over the last 16 years has had one goal—to establish a democratic Bangladesh.

The goal is to ensure no one falls victim to enforced disappearance or extrajudicial killings, an independent judiciary to protect citizens' rights, an accountable state where no prime minister or a person remains above the law or centralizes power.

“We are moving forward with that objective in mind,” he added.

Commission members Safar Raj Hossain, Justice Emdadul Haque, Dr Badiul Alam Majumdar and Dr Iftekharuzzaman were also present in the discussion moderated by Chief Adviser’s Special Assistant Monir Haider.