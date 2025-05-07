Wednesday, May 07, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
DNCC to regulate battery-powered rickshaws with fare charts, training and parking zones

The DNCC administrator said Buet is designing the autorickshaws, expected to be ready next month

DNCC Administrator Mohammad Azaz inaugurates a newly constructed road in Dakshinkhan on May 7, 2025. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 07 May 2025, 09:35 PM

In an effort to bring discipline to the capital’s traffic, Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) will introduce fixed fare charts and designated parking zones for battery-powered rickshaws, according to DNCC Administrator Mohammad Azaz.

He made this announcement on Wednesday, during the inauguration of a newly constructed road in Dakshinkhan.

The DNCC administrator said that the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) is designing these autorickshaws, which are expected to be ready by next month.

He added that drivers of battery-powered rickshaws will be trained, and only those who receive proper licences after training will be allowed to operate a limited number of such vehicles in the city.

The DNCC administrator said: “There are three railway crossings at the junction of Airport Road with the newly added 18 wards. Construction of flyovers at these three railway crossings will begin in the next fiscal year.”

He added: “In the first phase, 25 kilometres of road construction have already been completed, and the drainage network has also been finished.”

He said: “Although the newly constructed roads have initially been made 30 feet wide, there are plans to expand these roads to 70 to 100 feet in the future.”

Also present at the inauguration ceremony were DNCC Chief Engineer Brigadier General Md Moin Uddin, Additional Chief Engineer Mohammad Arifur Rahman, and other individuals involved in the project.

Auto RickshawDhaka North City Corporation (DNCC)
