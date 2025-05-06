Tuesday, May 06, 2025

Zahid: Khaleda Zia thanks nation, party for love and support

BNP chief Khaleda Zia has also thanked the chief adviser, law enforcement, and journalists for their overall assistance during her travel to and from London, says Dr AZM Zahid Hossain

BNP Standing Committee Member Dr AZM Zahid Hossain speaks during a press briefing at the media center of the BNP Chairperson’s Gulshan residence on May 6, 2025. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 06 May 2025, 04:59 PM

BNP Standing Committee Member Dr AZM Zahid Hossain has said party chief Khaleda Zia expressed her gratitude to the party members and the people of the country for showing their love and support for her.

Zahid was speaking to reporters at the media center of the BNP chairperson’s Gulshan residence on Tuesday afternoon, following her arrival there.

She is in good health and remains mentally strong, he added.

Additionally, he said that she has thanked the chief adviser of the interim government, law enforcement agencies, and journalists for their overall assistance during her travel to and from London since January 7.

Zahid said the special air ambulance carrying Khaleda Zia landed at Shahjalal International Airport at 10:30am.

"Although she felt somewhat fatigued after the 14-hour journey, she felt comforted and at peace due to the affection and emotional support shown by party members. Despite being under medical treatment for a long time, she has always stood by the people and kept herself informed about the state of the country.

"Khaleda Zia is respected both at home and abroad. There is a cordial relationship between Qatar and Shaheed Zia (Ziaur Rahman), Khaleda Zia, and Tarique Rahman. The amir of Qatar arranged and facilitated BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia’s travel to London, for which she has also expressed her gratitude to him."

On the other hand, sincere thanks have been conveyed on behalf of the party to her elder son and BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman for being constantly present and providing her with emotional support throughout her stay in London.

Zahid said the previous fascist government did not allow Khaleda Zia to seek treatment abroad. "However, by the grace of Allah, she finally had the opportunity."

When asked whether the return of Tarique Rahman's wife, Dr Zubaida Rahman, to the country after 17 years indicates her active involvement in politics, Zahid responded that time will reveal the answer.

However, he mentioned that due to various harassments by the previous government, she could not return for more than one and a half decades.

"Now it is only natural that she would return. She will come and go. Perhaps she and Tarique Rahman will return together again very soon."

Topics:

Khaleda ZiaBangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)
