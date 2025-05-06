JU students protest demanding UGC budget increase, reforms

The students of Jagannath University organized a protest march and rally on Tuesday in response to four major demands including an increase in budget allocation from the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The protest march began at the university’s Shanto Chattar and proceeded through the Science Building and Social Science Building, culminating in a brief rally in front of the Rafiq Bhaban.

During the rally, students voiced their grievances, saying that most universities receive sufficient budget allocations from the UGC in a timely manner, but they are systematically deprived.

They also mentioned that in times of national crisis, they are always among the first to step forward, yet when it comes to budget allocations, they are left behind.

The students further stated that universities established after Jagannath University receive budgets ranging from Tk300–400 crore, while their own university is allocated only Tk100–150 crore.

The students expressed that they are kept under the shadow of budget discrimination, but they emphasized that such inequality is no longer acceptable.

They warned that if their demands, including a fair increase in budget, are not met, Jagannath University would rise in a way never seen before.

AKM Rakib, a student of the Department of Botany (Session 2017–18), said: “We want the university to function like a university. If that is not possible, it might as well be shut down permanently.”

Masud Rana, a student of the Department of Physics (Session 2018–19), said: “Students of Jagannath University have always played an active role in all national movements."

Addressing the UGC Chairman directly, he said: "Your position as chairman has been made possible in part due to the sacrifices of Jagannath students. So, stop the discrimination and fulfill our four demands, including ensuring student housing for Jagannath University.”

Sohag, a student of the Department of Islamic History and Culture, said: “We, the students of JnU, are not doing well. We are not asking for much, only basic necessities like food and accommodation. In the past, the UGC has treated us in an administrative manner and it continues to do so."

He added: "In the July uprising, our role in fighting discrimination was second to none. We want to say to the UGC: do not provoke us. Accept our four demands, or else the streets will blaze with protest.”

Another student, on the condition of anonymity, said: “We have been victims of discrimination for the past 20 years and still are. The UGC should have settled our rightful dues after August 5. Instead, it has begun to play games with us. Let it be known, we know how to fight for our rights. If they are not granted through due process, we will claim them through protest.”

The students’ four-point demand includes- an increase in Jagannath University’s budget for the fiscal year 2025–26, along with the inclusion of a housing allowance for at least 70% of students.

Commencement of construction of the second campus, as well as Dr Habibur Rahman Hall and Bani Building in Old Dhaka, by Saturday (May 10).

Mandatory progress updates from the university administration every 15 days on the construction of the second campus and student halls, to be delivered publicly at the open stage.

Announcement of the roadmap for the Jagannath University Central Students’ Union election by May 15.