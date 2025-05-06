Tuesday, May 06, 2025

NCP joins talks with Consensus Commission for 2nd day

The commission has already held talks with 25 political parties

A four-member NCP delegation, led by its member secretary Akhtar Hossain, meet with the National Consensus Commission on May 6, 2025. Photo: UNB
Update : 06 May 2025, 11:48 AM

The National Citizen Party (NCP) on Tuesday attended talks with the National Consensus Commission for the second day.

A four-member NCP delegation, led by its member secretary Akhtar Hossain, attended the dialogue that began at 10:40am with Consensus Commission Vice Chairman Prof Ali Riaz in the chair at the LD Hall of Jatiya Sangsad.

The discussion is part of the series of dialogues with political parties to reach a national consensus over the state reform initiatives taken by the interim government.

Earlier on April 18, the NCP participated in the talks with the Consensus Commission.

The NCP submitted its written opinions over the reform recommendations to the National Consensus Commission on March 24 last.

On March 20 last, the National Consensus Commission opened its dialogues with political parties, aiming to build a national consensus on the reform initiatives undertaken by the interim government.

The commission has already held talks with 25 political parties.

The National Consensus Commission, formed under the leadership of Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus, aims to establish a unified stance on critical reforms. Since its inception on February 15, 2025, the commission has been working to finalise recommendations for the state reform proposals.

