HSIA tightens security, traffic control for Khaleda Zia’s arrival on Tuesday

Begum Khaleda Zia is scheduled to land at HSIA on board an air ambulance special flight, provided by the amir of Qatar at 10:30am

Hajrat Shahjalal International Airport. Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 05 May 2025, 10:59 PM

The Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) authority has taken special measures to ensure security and smooth traffic flow in the airport vicinity, as BNP Chairperson and former prime minister Begum Khaleda Zia is scheduled to arrive at 10:30am on Tuesday.

“All agencies are requested to maintain vigilance, assist in crowd control, and ensure the safe and efficient movement of respected passengers, especially the respected Hajjis,” read a circular issued by HSIA’s Executive Director Group Captain Kamrul Islam.

The circular said that all relevant agencies, including Aviation Security (AVSEC), BAF Task Force, 13 Airport Armed Police Battalion, 6 AD Bde of BA, RAB-1, Ansar, DMP, and DC Traffic North, have been requested to coordinate closely and remain deployed at their designated duty posts until 2pm to ensure security, smooth traffic flow, and the dignified arrival and departure of respected passengers and Hajj pilgrims.

“All stakeholders are requested to discourage accompanying persons (other than respected passengers and airport employees) from entering the airport premises unless absolutely necessary, to help reduce crowds and congestion,” read the circular.

Begum Khaleda Zia is scheduled to land at HSIA on board an air ambulance special flight, provided by the amir of Qatar at 10:30am, according to HSIA official sources.

Khaleda Zia will be accompanied by her two daughters-in-law, Zubaida Rahman and Syeda Shamila Rahman.

She is returning home after receiving medical treatment in London over the past four months, having departed for the UK on January 7.

“The BNP has made extensive preparations to welcome its party chief,” BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said at a press conference held at the party’s Naya Paltan central office on Sunday.

He said party leaders and activists would line the streets from HSIA to Gulshan to welcome Begum Zia upon her return.

BNPRuhul Kabir RizviBegum Khaleda ZiaHazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA)
