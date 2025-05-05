DMP issues instructions for commuters ahead of Khaleda Zia's homecoming

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia is expected to receive a grand welcome from party leaders and activists upon her arrival in Dhaka on Tuesday.

According to party sources, supporters will stand along the road from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport to Gulshan to greet the former prime minister.

In light of the planned reception, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has issued a set of instructions to ensure public safety and minimise disruption to city traffic.

In a public notification on Monday, DMP Commissioner SM Sazzat Ali outlined the directives, urging citizens to cooperate.

Khaleda Zia is scheduled to arrive at the airport by an air ambulance at 10:30am.

The DMP requested that from morning until noon on Tuesday, the public refrain from occupying roads between Gulshan/Banani and the airport, and instead stand on the pavements.

Political parties have been asked to deploy volunteers to keep the crowd off the roads and onto pavements, ensuring the free flow of traffic.

To avoid congestion, commuters are advised to use alternative routes during the morning and midday hours. Suggested routes include:

Abdullahpur–Kamarpara–Dhour Bridge–Panchaboti–Mirpur Beribadh to Gabtoli

Dhaka Elevated Expressway

Residents of Uttara and Mirpur should avoid the Airport Road and instead use the House Building–Jamjam Tower–Sector 12 Khalpar–Uttara North Metro Station–Uttara Centre Station–Mirpur DOHS route, or via Sector 18–Panchaboti–Mirpur Beribadh

Travellers from Gulshan, Badda and Pragati Sarani areas are advised to avoid Kakoli, Gulshan-2 and Kamal Ataturk Avenue and instead travel via Gulshan-1/Police Plaza–Amtali–Mohakhali, using the Mohakhali Bus Terminal ramp to access the Elevated Expressway

Vehicles from the Mohakhali Bus Terminal bound for Mymensingh and Tangail are advised to travel via the Mirpur–Gabtoli route

Vehicles using the Elevated Expressway from airport/300 Feet Road should use the Mohakhali or FDC ramps instead of Banani/Kakoli ramps

Responding to the DMP’s request, the Dhaka Cantonment authorities have permitted light vehicles to use roads within the cantonment area (Zia Colony, Jahangir Gate, Sainik Club and Staff Road) from 8am to 2pm.

The Elevated Expressway authorities have also allowed CNG auto-rickshaws and motorcycles to use the expressway from 7am to 1pm, subject to toll payment and adherence to a maximum speed limit of 40km/h. These vehicles must use the expressway’s left-side safe lane.

Traffic police will be deployed to prevent overspeeding and unauthorised lane changes.

As an alternative, commuters are encouraged to use the Dhaka–Joydebpur rail service. All intercity trains will stop for two minutes at Tongi, Airport and Tejgaon stations between morning and noon to accommodate additional passengers.

Bangladesh Railway will also operate an extra shuttle train on the Kamalapur–Tongi route during this time.

The DMP has requested Hajj pilgrims and outbound international travellers to allow extra time for their journey to the airport.

SSC candidates in the area are also advised to leave early to avoid delays. Residents of Mirpur and Uttara are urged to use the metro rail as an alternative.

Those welcoming the BNP chief have been asked not to carry bags, sticks or other items.

They are not permitted to join the motorcade with private vehicles. Motorcyclists will not be allowed to accompany or ride through the crowd along the Gulshan/Banani–airport route. However, motorcycles may use the road if there is no public gathering and if they move with other regular vehicles.

The DMP emphasised that all individuals and political organizations involved should cooperate fully to maintain public order and ensure a smooth and secure environment during Khaleda Zia’s reception.