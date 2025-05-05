Administrator: DNCC to install air quality monitors at 25 public spots in Dhaka

The Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) will install advanced air quality monitoring devices at 25 public locations in its jurisdiction with support from Bloomberg Philanthropies, DNCC Administrator Mohammad Azaz said on Monday.

Azaz was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the “Baseline Study on the Role of Vegetation in Reducing Temperature and Air Pollution: A Study in the Informal Settlements of the Dhaka North City Corporation.”

He said trees will be planted along both banks of canals and in different areas of Dhaka north in collaboration with botanists.

The administrator said the DNCC has an innovation lab containing a wealth of research data. “If private institutions share their own research findings, it will facilitate informed decision-making,” he said.

“A collaborative effort will make it easier to build a more liveable city,” he added.

Expressing concern over the state of urban planning, the administrator said: “The city lacks even one-third of the public space it should have. The situation is the same for water bodies, which is detrimental to the environment.”

Highlighting the scarcity of shaded areas in public spaces, Azaz said: “I have already instructed the relevant department to take action on this issue.”

To engage the community, the DNCC will arrange training programs aimed at raising awareness on heatwave prevention, air pollution control and overall environmental protection, he said.