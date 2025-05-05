Monday, May 05, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Dhaka’s air quality ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups’ on Monday morning

File image of air pollution. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 05 May 2025, 11:05 AM

Dhaka, the overcrowded capital city of Bangladesh, has ranked sixth on the list of cities with the worst air quality with an AQI score of 133 at 10:20am on Monday morning.

Monday’s air was classified as ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups,’ referring to health threat, according to the AQI index.

However, the capital experienced an unhealthy air quality for the past few days, indicating an urgent action to curb the pollution.  

When the AQI value for particle pollution is between 50 and 100, air quality is considered ‘moderate’, usually sensitive individuals should consider limiting prolonged outdoor exertion, between 101 and 150, air quality is considered ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups’, between 150 and 200 is ‘unhealthy’, between 201 and 300 is said to be 'very unhealthy', while a reading of 301+ is considered 'hazardous', posing serious health risks to residents.

Iraq's Bagdad, Bahrain's Manama and Pakistan's Karachi cities respectively occupied the first, second and third spots on the list, with AQI scores of 1279, 255 and 171 respectively.

The AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, informs people how clean or polluted the air of a certain city is and what associated health effects might be a concern for them.

The AQI in Bangladesh is based on five pollutants: particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2, and ozone.

Dhaka has long been grappling with air pollution issues. Its air quality usually turns unhealthy in winter and improves during the monsoon.

As per World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution kills an estimated seven million people worldwide every year, mainly due to increased mortality from stroke, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer, and acute respiratory infections.

