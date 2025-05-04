DU students demand prosecution of AL affiliates before Ducsu polls

A group of Dhaka University (DU) students submitted a memorandum to the proctor on Sunday, demanding the prosecution of teachers and students allegedly affiliated with the Awami League before the announcement of the Dhaka University Central Students' Union (Ducsu) election schedule.

The students held a press conference in front of the proctor’s office around 1pm after submitting the memorandum.

Their list of demands also includes resolving campus traffic congestion, controlling noise pollution, fostering an education-friendly environment, and introducing carbon-free shuttle services.

They insisted that those who allegedly contributed to establishing fascism over the past 15–16 years must be prosecuted before the Ducsu election schedule is announced.

Musaddiq Ali Ibne Muhammad, one of the protestors, demanded that individuals who took positions against students during the July uprising and those involved in torturing students through practices such as the "gonoroom" and "guest room" be expelled and held accountable.

"The teachers who supported the July massacre and helped Hasina consolidate autocratic power—these fascist teachers must be brought to justice before the Ducsu election schedule is announced," he added.

The DU administration has stated that a timeline for Ducsu elections has already been determined, and work is underway for its implementation.

The official schedule will be announced once the election commission is prepared, they added.

Students also called for the introduction of designated non-smoking, drug-free, and student-friendly rickshaw pullers, along with solutions to campus traffic congestion.

They demanded the implementation of shuttle services, similar to those at Jahangirnagar University, to ease student transportation challenges.

Another protester, AB Zubair, pointed out that cycle rickshaws and autorickshaws are primary contributors to congestion.

He proposed allowing only a limited number of registered rickshaws with fixed fares inside the campus.

He emphasized the need for eco-friendly shuttle services and rickshaw pullers who are non-smokers and maintain a student-friendly attitude.

"The administration has assured us that they agree with these concerns and will soon ensure the introduction of shuttle services on campus," he added.

In addition, students demanded the establishment of a pharmacy in the DU "Hall Para" area, citing the lack of accessible medicine facilities nearby.

In response, the administration stated that initiatives are already underway to set up a pharmacy within the campus area.