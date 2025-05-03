Saturday, May 03, 2025

Man killed, another injured after train hits them at Khilkhet rail gate

'The two were walking along railway line when Surma Mail train bound for Kamalapur hit them,' says police

File image of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH). Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 03 May 2025, 06:07 PM

A man was killed and another injured after being hit by a train near the Khilkhet rail gate in the capital.

The incident occurred around 2:45pm on Saturday.

Sub-Inspector Mohammad Ali, in charge of the Dhaka Railway Police's Airport outpost, confirmed the matter.

He said the two were walking along the railway line when the Surma Mail train bound for Kamalapur hit them. One young man died on the spot, while a teenage boy was rescued in critical condition and first taken to Kurmitola General Hospital. He was later transferred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) around 4:45pm.

Sub-Inspector Ali said efforts were underway to confirm the deceased’s identity. A set of keys was found in his possession, leading police to believe he may be a local resident. He was estimated to be around 25 years old and was wearing long pants and a T-shirt.

Meanwhile, Inspector Md Faruk, in charge of the DMCH police outpost, said the injured boy was in critical condition and was being treated in the emergency department.

Dead Bangladesh Police
