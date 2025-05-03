Hasnat: Will not accept Awami League's rehabilitation

Hasnat Abdullah, the south regional chief organizer of the National Citizens’ Party (NCP), has declared that the people have rejected the Awami League and that any attempt to rehabilitate the party will not be accepted.

Speaking at Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh's grand rally on Saturday afternoon at Suhrawardy Udyan, Hasnat said: “On August 5, the people showed Awami League the red card. Their rehabilitation will not be accepted under any circumstances.”

The rally was presided over by Hefazat’s Ameer, Maulana Shah Muhibullah Babunagari, and centered around five core demands. Chief among them is the immediate withdrawal of all legal cases filed against Hefazat leaders. According to the organization, there are around 300 such cases across the country.

Other demands include justice for three specific incidents: the May 5, 2013 killings at Shapla Chattar; the March 2021 killings related to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Dhaka; and the July–August 2024 killings.

Additional demands from the rally include the cancellation of the Women’s Reform Commission, the reinstatement of full faith and trust in Allah in the Constitution’s preamble, and an end to the ongoing genocide and persecution of Muslims in Palestine and India.

During his speech, Hasnat Abdullah said: “This is not a political party — it is a terrorist organization. Sheikh Mujib established BAKSAL and strangled democracy. He killed 30,000 Jasad activists.”