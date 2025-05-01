Thursday, May 01, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Thousands gather at Nayapaltan rally for Sramik Dal’s rally

The rally commenced at 2pm in front of the BNP’s Nayapaltan central office

Thousands gather at Nayapaltan for Sramik Dal's on May day. Photo: UNB
Update : 01 May 2025, 03:00 PM

Thousands of leaders and activists of Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Sramik Dal, an associate body of BNP, have started gathering at Nayapaltan in the capital to participate in their planned rally on the occasion of May Day.

Visiting the rally venue around 11:30am on Thursday, the UNB correspondent saw the leaders and activists from Sramik Dal’s Dhaka South and North city units, as well as those from districts adjoining Dhaka, arriving at the rally venue in processions.

Carrying national banners, festoons and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their different rights, they were also chanting slogans to realise their demands.

The rally commenced at 2pm in front of the BNP’s Nayapaltan central office.

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman is expected to deliver an important speech on the current labour situation and contemporary national politics at the rally as the chief guest.

Besides, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, along with top national leaders and labour leaders, will speak at the workers' rally.

A makeshift stage has been set up using trucks on the road in front of the party's headquarters where cultural activists have been performing songs to keep the Sramik Dal leaders and workers invigorated amidst the severe temperatures.

Speaking at a press briefing at the BNP’s Nayapaltan central office on Wednesday, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said: “We hope that on this great day of establishing rights, working people will attend the rally to protest their sufferings.”

He said that Sramik Dal prepared leaflets, banners and festoons with 12 demands.

“We hope that working people from all walks of life will participate in the great May Day workers' rally organised by the Sramik Dal as a platform for the working class to establish their rights, including the formation of free trade unions, decent work, safe workplaces and a rationing jam WQa," he added.

Earlier on April 22, BNP Standing Committee Member Nazrul Islam Khan announced the plan to hold the rally, aiming for a massive turnout at the program, where Sramik Dal will present a set of basic demands on behalf of the country’s working class.

Topics:

Tarique RahmanWorkersBangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)
Read More

May Day observed in Jamalpur

Islami Andolon rejects elections without reforms

Tarique Rahman: If BNP comes to power, it will continue strides for workers’ welfare

BNP’s labour wing to hold rally on Thursday at Dhaka

BNP's Ripon urges Yunus not to risk public safety with Rakhine aid corridor

BNP's labour wing to hold workers' rally in Dhaka on May Day

Latest News

May Day in Bangladesh: Celebration for some, survival for millions

Hearing on bail stay for Chinmoy Das likely on Sunday

Workers' group demands minimum wage increased to Tk30,000

Separate road accidents claim 3 lives in Magura

May Day observed in Jamalpur

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x