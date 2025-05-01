Thousands gather at Nayapaltan rally for Sramik Dal’s rally

Thousands of leaders and activists of Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Sramik Dal, an associate body of BNP, have started gathering at Nayapaltan in the capital to participate in their planned rally on the occasion of May Day.

Visiting the rally venue around 11:30am on Thursday, the UNB correspondent saw the leaders and activists from Sramik Dal’s Dhaka South and North city units, as well as those from districts adjoining Dhaka, arriving at the rally venue in processions.

Carrying national banners, festoons and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their different rights, they were also chanting slogans to realise their demands.

The rally commenced at 2pm in front of the BNP’s Nayapaltan central office.

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman is expected to deliver an important speech on the current labour situation and contemporary national politics at the rally as the chief guest.

Besides, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, along with top national leaders and labour leaders, will speak at the workers' rally.

A makeshift stage has been set up using trucks on the road in front of the party's headquarters where cultural activists have been performing songs to keep the Sramik Dal leaders and workers invigorated amidst the severe temperatures.

Speaking at a press briefing at the BNP’s Nayapaltan central office on Wednesday, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said: “We hope that on this great day of establishing rights, working people will attend the rally to protest their sufferings.”

He said that Sramik Dal prepared leaflets, banners and festoons with 12 demands.

“We hope that working people from all walks of life will participate in the great May Day workers' rally organised by the Sramik Dal as a platform for the working class to establish their rights, including the formation of free trade unions, decent work, safe workplaces and a rationing jam WQa," he added.

Earlier on April 22, BNP Standing Committee Member Nazrul Islam Khan announced the plan to hold the rally, aiming for a massive turnout at the program, where Sramik Dal will present a set of basic demands on behalf of the country’s working class.