5 arrested over vandalism of DU bus in Uttara

The incident, which occurred on Tuesday afternoon, left a DU student and several others, including the bus driver, injured

Representational image of handcuffs. Photo: Bigstock
Update : 30 Apr 2025, 02:04 PM

Law enforcement has arrested five individuals in connection with the vandalism of a Dhaka University (DU) bus in the Azampur area of Uttara, Dhaka, police said on Wednesday.

The incident, which occurred on Tuesday afternoon, left a DU student and several others, including the bus driver, injured.

The injured were later admitted to a hospital for treatment.

DMP Assistant Commissioner (Uttara Zone) Saddam Hussain said: “We conducted an overnight operation and arrested five individuals who were present at the scene during the incident.

“There were numerous people involved, many of whom were local delinquents. The five we have in custody were confirmed to be directly present during the event.”

When asked about the legal proceedings, he said: “A case has been filed against 50 to 60 unidentified individuals. The five arrested are believed to be directly involved.”

Topics:

UttaraDhaka University (DU)
