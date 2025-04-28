JnU students protest beating of peer by Chhatra Dal

Students from the Department of Physics at Jagannath University have staged a protest by boycotting classes and exams and locking their department gates in response to the beating of their fellow student, Akram Hossain, who was allegedly targeted for his association with Chhatra League and later handed over to the police.

According to reports, Akram, a student from the 2017-18 batch, arrived at the university on Sunday to collect his postgraduate certificate.

However, he was detained by leaders and activists of the Chhatra Dal branch. Eyewitnesses claim that Akram was beaten before being handed over to the police. Chhatra Dal members accuse him of orchestrating a group attack on their activists during his first year, though these allegations have been denied by Akram.

In response to the accusations, Akram said: "During my first year, senior members of Chhatra League would take me to rallies, but I have not been involved with the party since. I do not hold any position within Chhatra League, nor have I engaged in any political activity. I participated in the July Movement spontaneously, without any affiliations."

To protest Akram's detention, his fellow students locked the department and gathered at the police station in an effort to secure his release.

Shaquil Fakir, a student of the department, shared his frustration, saying: "Akram Bhai, from our batch, was wrongfully targeted and sent to the police station by Chhatra Dal. When we tried to free him, we were told that he could not be released without intervention from the university's proctor or the vice-chancellor. In protest, we locked the department. Along with three teachers, we are now at the police station."

Farhad, another student, emphasized Akram's academic achievements, saying: "Akram Bhai is an exceptionally talented individual. His work has been published in several journals. He came to collect his certificate and was beaten and taken to the police. We are protesting this injustice."

Dr Anjuman Ara, a faculty member in the department, confirmed the protest, saying: "Yes, the department is still locked in protest."

When reached for comment, the department's chairman, Professor Dr Suranjan Kumar Das, was unavailable. It was later revealed that he had joined the students at the police station in solidarity.

The incident has sparked widespread concern among students and faculty members, with many calling for a thorough investigation into the actions of the involved parties.