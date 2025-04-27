Chhatra Dal issues 72hr ultimatum to arrest 4 accused in Parvez murder case

The president of the private university branch of the Chhatra Dal, Md Abu Horaira, has issued a 72-hour ultimatum for the arrest of four individuals accused in the murder case of Chhatra Dal leader Zahidul Islam Parvez.

He was addressing a human chain and protest rally on Kamal Ataturk Avenue in Banani on Sunday, organized by the private university branch of the Chhatra Dal in front of the Primeasia University campus in protest of the murder of Zahidul Islam Parvez, a student from the 223rd batch of the Textile Engineering Department at university and a leader of the Chhatra Dal.

He said: “If the accused are not arrested within the specified time, a fierce movement will be initiated.”

The four accused who have yet to be arrested are Subahan Niaz Tushar, joint convenor of the Banani branch of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement; Nasim Hossain, general secretary of the T&T unit of the Chhatra League; Faria Haque Tina; and Fatima Tahsin Oishi.

He accused the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement of rehabilitating leaders of the Chhatra League and alleged that these two forces are conspiring to dominate private universities.

He said: "They consider the Chhatra Dal to be the main obstacle in the realization of their political ambitions. For this reason, Chhatra Dal member Parvez from Primeasia University was deliberately murdered."

The rally was also aimed at demanding the arrest of the accused.

Leaders and activists from various private universities participated, carrying separate banners.

During the event, Parvez’s father, Mohammad Jasim Uddin, and his brother, Humayun Kabir, also spoke.