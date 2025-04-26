Monday, April 28, 2025

Disability Rights Watch for ensuring legal rights of persons with disabilities

The press conference was held with a call to ensure the protection of citizens with disabilities in Bangladesh

Photo: Courtesy
Update : 26 Apr 2025, 10:05 PM

Disability Rights Watch (DRW) held a press conference titled "Demand for ensuring legal rights, protection and prevention of human rights violations of citizens with disabilities" in the capital on Saturday.

The press conference was held at the Dhanmondi office of Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB). 

The press conference was held with a call to ensure the rights and protection of citizens with disabilities in Bangladesh and to create awareness against the continued neglect in the implementation of international conventions and to present specific recommendations to the newly formed interim government. 

The press conference was attended by Mansur Ahmed Chowdhury, president, Disability Rights Watch; Khandaker Zahurul Alam, member secretary, Disability Rights Watch, among others.

Dr Iftekharuzzaman, executive director, TIB, also attended the press conference. 

DisabilityTransparency International, Bangladesh (TIB)
