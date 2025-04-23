DMP urges all not to obstruct traffic by blocking roads

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), in a statement on Wednesday, urged everyone to refrain from blocking roads to press home their demands, as such actions cause immense public suffering.

"In the larger interest of the esteemed city dwellers and for the sake of proper traffic management, DMP has made a special request to all concerned to refrain from blocking roads unnecessarily," the statement said.

The statement mentioned that various groups, including some vested interests, have been blocking roads in the capital at different times under the pretext of protests to press home their demands.

"This is causing severe traffic congestion in the Dhaka metropolis, as a result of which school, college, and university students, as well as office-goers, are facing serious inconveniences. Serious disruption is also being created in the transportation of foreign-bound passengers and sick patients with urgent needs," it said.

The Traffic Division of DMP is making intense efforts to reduce traffic congestion.

"However, incidents of blocking roads for any reason are causing widespread public suffering," it added.

In light of this situation, and for the sake of proper traffic management, the DMP has made a special request to all concerned to refrain from blocking roads unnecessarily.