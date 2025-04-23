Thursday, April 24, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

DMP urges all not to obstruct traffic by blocking roads

The Traffic Division of DMP is making intense efforts to reduce traffic congestion

Logo of DMP. Photo: Collected
Update : 23 Apr 2025, 05:02 PM

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), in a statement on Wednesday, urged everyone to refrain from blocking roads to press home their demands, as such actions cause immense public suffering.

"In the larger interest of the esteemed city dwellers and for the sake of proper traffic management, DMP has made a special request to all concerned to refrain from blocking roads unnecessarily," the statement said.

The statement mentioned that various groups, including some vested interests, have been blocking roads in the capital at different times under the pretext of protests to press home their demands.

"This is causing severe traffic congestion in the Dhaka metropolis, as a result of which school, college, and university students, as well as office-goers, are facing serious inconveniences. Serious disruption is also being created in the transportation of foreign-bound passengers and sick patients with urgent needs," it said.

The Traffic Division of DMP is making intense efforts to reduce traffic congestion.

"However, incidents of blocking roads for any reason are causing widespread public suffering," it added.

In light of this situation, and for the sake of proper traffic management, the DMP has made a special request to all concerned to refrain from blocking roads unnecessarily.

Topics:

BlockadeDhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP)
Read More

Parvez murder: Another suspect arrested in Chittagong

Group of students to block Shahbag again, unless Kuet VC resigns

HC stays DMP order requiring permission for arrests in uprising cases

Students block Shahbag at night, demand Kuet VC's resignation

Task force gets 6 more months to probe Sagar-Runi murder

DMP: Sagar-Runi murder case documents not burnt

Latest News

Nunes: UCL spot would be Premier League trophy for City

Rohit, Boult star as Mumbai surge into top four

Swiatek glad for expectations ahead of Madrid title defence

Arsenal lack energy in Palace draw as Liverpool prepare to seal title

Real win at Getafe to keep LaLiga title hopes alive

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x