Revolutionary Student Council has demanded to establish a new hall named after Allama Muhammad Iqbal, known as the visionary of Pakistan, at Dhaka University.

This demand was raised during an event at Dhaka University’s central mosque on Monday, marking the 87th death anniversary of Pakistan’s national poet.

Abdul Wahed, convener of Revolutionary Student Council, confirmed the matter to Dhaka Tribune.

Demanding the construction of a new hall named after Iqbal at Dhaka University, Muhammad Shamsuddin, senior joint convener of the National Revolutionary Council, said: “Allama Iqbal died on April 21, 1938. His vision and dreams were realized through the establishment of Pakistan in 1947, and in that continuity, today’s Bangladesh.”

Dr Abdul Wahed, secretary of the Allama Iqbal Society, said: “During authoritarian rule, people weren’t allowed to speak about Allama Iqbal. Philosophical discourse about him was prohibited. But now, in a free environment, young generations are learning about Allama Iqbal.”

Abdul Wahed further said that during British colonial rule, East Bengal was able to gain independence as the eastern part of Pakistan in 1947 by demanding independence based on Muslim nationalism formulated by Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

Otherwise, East Bengal would not have become the independent state of Bangladesh but would have been a state of India like West Bengal, Assam, and Tripura, and we would have suffered ‘persecution and oppression’ like Indian Muslims.”

He also expressed the view that Bangladesh will progress with immense potential based on the Muslim nationalism formulated by Iqbal.

Other speakers at the event claimed that Allama Iqbal’s “formulated” Muslim nationalism and Bangladesh’s independence are interconnected.

The speakers also alleged there was a conspiracy to erase “Muslim nationalism” from national life in an attempt to “seize” Bangladesh’s independence and sovereignty.

In 1957, a residential hall at DU was named after Allama Iqbal.

However, following the mass student uprising against the Ayub Khan regime in 1969, the hall was renamed “Sergeant Zahurul Huq Hall.”