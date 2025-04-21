DMP commissioner orders registering cases of cognizable offences

Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner SM Sazzat Ali on Monday asked police officers to register cases of cognizable offences to pave the way for exposing real criminals to justice.

“Cases must be taken in cases of cognizable crimes. No incident can be suppressed. The mystery of the cases must be revealed and the real criminals must be brought to justice,” he said while presiding over the monthly crime review meeting for March at the Bangladesh Police Auditorium in Rajarbagh.

The commissioner also awarded officers of different ranks of the DMP in various categories in recognition of their work in maintaining law and order, crime control and public safety in March.

The DMP commissioner stressed the need for enhancing measures to prevent crimes from happening, resolve cases and increase the number of warrant executions.

Sazzat highly praised the role of police personnel in decreasing incidents of crime, particularly robberies, in the metropolitan city.

“Robberies have decreased to a large extent because you are working sincerely. Everyone must keep a vigilant eye so that it does not happen again,” he said.

He also thanked all members of the DMP for their sincere duty in maintaining law and order during the holy month of Ramadan, Eid-ul-Fitr and Bangla New Year.

The DMP commissioner asked police officers to perform their duties with due professionalism.

He said the Detective Branch (DB) should increase the number of arrests based on intelligence information by identifying criminals, and officers-in-charge of each police station under the DMP should investigate cases properly.

He further said police patrol teams should coordinate with the security guards of each building in their respective police station areas.

If security guards have information about any crime, they should provide the information to police, which will help officers work accordingly, he said.