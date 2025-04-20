Monday, April 21, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Awami League holds flash processions in Mirpur, Demra

Leaders from the Dhaka North Awami League and Jubo League participated in the rally

Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 20 Apr 2025, 01:57 PM

Leaders and activists of the Awami League (AL) and its affiliated organizations once again held flash processions at two locations in the capital, Mirpur and Demra.

The processions were organized on Sunday morning to demand an end to what they described as a "mockery of justice" in the name of trials for "false, fabricated, and conspiratorial" cases, reports Bangla Tribune.

In Demra, leaders and activists from the Dhaka-5 constituency’s Awami League and its affiliated organizations staged a protest march.

The procession was led by Md Shanto Noor Khan Shanto, former general secretary of the Matuail Union Awami League.

Meanwhile, in the Mirpur area, another procession was carried out under the leadership of Taizul Islam Chowdhury Bappi, organizational secretary of the Dhaka North Jubo League.

Leaders from the Dhaka North Awami League and Jubo League participated in the rally.

They chanted slogans such as “Sheikh Hasina is coming, the streets are shaking,” and “Sheikh Hasina, don’t be afraid, we haven’t left the streets.”

Earlier, on Friday, leaders and activists of the Awami League and its affiliated organizations had also held a procession in Uttara, within the Dhaka-18 parliamentary constituency.

Topics:

ProcessionAwami League (AL)
