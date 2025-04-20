Monday, April 21, 2025

Jubo Dal leader shot in Hatirjheel, critically injured

The motive behind the attack and the identities of the attackers remain unknown

File image of crime scene. Photo: Collected
Update : 20 Apr 2025, 11:57 AM

A Jubo Dal leader sustained critical injuries after being shot by unidentified assailants in the capital’s Hatirjheel area late Saturday night.

The victim, Arif Sardar, 35, is a member of the Ward-36 unit of Jubo Dal.

He hails from Hogla Balikandi village in Shibchar upazila of Madaripur district and currently resides at a rented house in Demra Staff Quarters.

The attack took place around midnight in Morol Goli area of Hatirjheel.

Sub-Inspector Md Russell Islam of Hatirjheel police station said police rushed to the scene after receiving information and found Arif lying in a pool of blood.

He was immediately taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) in critical condition.

Doctors said the bullet entered through his mouth and exited through his forehead, leaving him in a life-threatening state.

According to police, Arif works at a workshop. The motive behind the attack and the identities of the attackers remain unknown.

His condition is still critical, hospital sources said.

Topics:

Jubo dalHatirjheel
