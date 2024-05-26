Sunday, May 26, 2024

Dhaka air quality improves under influence of Cyclone Remal

  • Classified as moderate
  • AQI score 49
An aerial view of Dhaka. Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 26 May 2024, 09:48 AM

Under the influence of the cyclonic storm Remal, Dhaka’s air quality significantly improved with an AQI score of 49 at 9am on Sunday morning. 

Dhaka’s air this morning was classified as “moderate”. On Saturday, the capital’s air quality was in the “unhealthy” zone with an AQI score of 132, according to the air quality index.

When the AQI value for particle pollution is between 50 and 100, air quality is considered ‘moderate’, between 101 and 150, air quality is considered “unhealthy for sensitive groups”, between 150 and 200 is “unhealthy”, between 201 and 300 is said to be “very unhealthy”, while a reading of 301+ is considered “hazardous”, posing serious health risks to residents.

India’s Delhi, Indonesia’s Jakarta and Pakistan’s Lahore occupied the first, second and third spots on the list, with AQI scores of 274, 178 and 174, respectively.

The AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, informs people how clean or polluted the air of a certain city is and what associated health effects might be a concern for them.

The AQI in Bangladesh is based on five pollutants: particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2, and ozone.

Dhaka has long been grappling with air pollution issues. Its air quality usually turns unhealthy in winter and improves during the monsoon.

As per World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution kills an estimated seven million people worldwide every year, mainly due to increased mortality from stroke, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer, and acute respiratory infections.

AQIDhaka Air QualityCyclone Remal
