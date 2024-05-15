Wednesday, May 15, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Dhaka's air quality unhealthy Wednesday morning

  • AQI 139
  • Delhi, Lahore, Kathmandu top spots
File photo of air pollution. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 15 May 2024, 10:20 AM

Dhaka's air quality was categorized as “unhealthy” Wednesday morning.

With an Air Quality Index (AQI) score of 139 at 9:19am, Dhaka ranked 5th on the list of cities worldwide with the worst air quality.

India’s Delhi, Pakistan’s Lahore and Nepal’s Kathmandu occupied the first three spots on the list, with AQI scores of 437, 170 and 157 respectively.

When the AQI value for particle pollution is between 101 and 150, air quality is considered “unhealthy for sensitive groups”, between 150 and 200 is “unhealthy”, between 201 and 300 is said to be “very unhealthy”, while a reading of 301+ is considered “hazardous”, posing serious health risks to residents.

The AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, informs people how clean or polluted the air of a certain city is and what associated health effects might be a concern for them.

The AQI in Bangladesh is based on five pollutants: particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2, and ozone.

Dhaka has long been grappling with air pollution issues. Its air quality usually turns unhealthy in winter and improves during the monsoon.

As per the World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution kills an estimated seven million people worldwide every year, mainly due to increased mortality from stroke, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer, and acute respiratory infections.

Topics:

Air PollutionAQIDhaka Air
Read More

Dhaka’s air quality unhealthy on Tuesday morning

AQI: Dhaka air fourth most polluted in world on Monday morning

Dhaka's air quality 2nd worst in the world Sunday morning

After rain, Dhaka’s air quality moderate Saturday morning

Dhaka air 3rd worst in world Friday morning

AQI: Dhaka air quality worst in world on Thursday morning

Latest News

Learning to level up

Rohingya repatriation must not be forgotten

Rejuvenating our canals

Salman: White House, State Department remain positive in lifting sanctions on RAB

Donald Lu highlights importance of adaptation, protection of coastal people

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x