Metro rail services may be extended to Fridays soon

  • Headway during peak hours to be reduced
  • DMTCL to bolster its workforce
File image of the test run drive of the metro rail to Motijheel station recently. Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 14 May 2024, 11:49 AM

Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), a government-owned entity tasked with managing the Dhaka metro rail, has initiated discussions on the introduction of service on Fridays, as passengers exhibit a keen interest in utilizing metro train services even during holidays.

The metro rail system is a recent addition to the nation's public transport network. Different stations have opened in phases to acquaint the public with its functionality and benefits. Responding to passenger needs, DMTCL has already extended its operational hours. Presently, metro trains operate six days a week, with Fridays designated as the weekly closure day.

According to sources within DMTCL, initial discussions have taken place on the possibility of operating metro rail services on Fridays, akin to other days, from July.

However, when approached for comment, Mohammad Abdur Rauf, joint secretary at the organization, expressed unawareness of the matter. 

“Perhaps after a few days our managing director, MAN Siddique, will hold a press conference and inform [people about it] – if there is any such decision,” he added.

Reduced headways

Furthermore, there are plans to reduce the headway (the interval between trains) during peak hours, from 8 minutes to 5 minutes, in June to address the escalating passenger traffic. 

Additionally, DMTCL intends to issue a recruitment notice to bolster its workforce, but these positions are likely to be contractual.

